Punjab announces to end strict lockdown imposed during Eid

LAHORE - Punjab government has announced to end strict lockdown imposed in late July to curb spread of coronavirus during Eidul Azha.

A smart lockdown will replace the strict restriction. The decision was taken after encouraging results of samples taken from cattle markets set up temporarily for Eid.

Earlier, the government had announced a strict lockdown till August 5, closing all markets, but it has been revised to decline in Covid-19 cases.

A notification issued by the government, inter-city transport can operate 24 hours while grocery stores, milk shops and tandoors can open from 9am to 7pm.

Education institutions, marriage halls, restaurants will remain closed while hotels and restaurants will be allowed to run takeaway and delivery services.

There will be a complete ban on all kinds of religious and political gatherings.

The government however allowed a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people on August 5.

The smart lockdown will be effective till August 17.