KP launches economic recovery plan
09:04 AM | 3 Aug, 2020
PESHAWAR – In a bid to overcome the socio-economic fallout caused by the coronavirus breakout, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has launched a three-year economic recovery plan.
According to media details, under the recovery plan 29 billion will be spent on the development of nine key sectors of the province.
The plan will help to stabilize the provincial economy affected by the COVID-19.
