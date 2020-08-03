KP launches economic recovery plan
Web Desk
09:04 AM | 3 Aug, 2020
KP launches economic recovery plan
Share

PESHAWAR – In a bid to overcome the socio-economic fallout caused by the coronavirus breakout, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has launched a three-year economic recovery plan.

According to media details, under the recovery plan 29 billion will be spent on the development of nine key sectors of the province.

The plan will help to stabilize the provincial economy affected by the COVID-19.

More From This Category
Eid-ul-Azha festivities, animal sacrifices ritual ...
09:52 AM | 3 Aug, 2020
KP launches economic recovery plan
09:04 AM | 3 Aug, 2020
PTI challenged status quo from day one it came ...
08:25 AM | 3 Aug, 2020
Punjab announces to end strict lockdown imposed ...
11:51 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
Cop opens fire on culprit in Lahore jail over ...
09:35 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
NDMA chief calls for coordinated efforts to ...
09:24 PM | 2 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Filmmakers around the world take to part in Iran’s Resistance Film Festival
10:27 AM | 3 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr