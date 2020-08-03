Eid-ul-Azha festivities, animal sacrifices ritual continue on third day across the country
09:52 AM | 3 Aug, 2020
Eid-ul-Azha festivities, animal sacrifices ritual continue on third day across the country
LAHORE – Several people who could not slaughter their animals on first and 2nd days of Eid-ul-Azha, are performing this ritual on the third day of Eid today (Monday) after the 1st and second days of Eid celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country.

The Eid celebrations were going on amid arranging parties with mouthwatering dishes and distributing the sacrificial animal meat among the poor and relatives.

Families and youngsters are arranging special barbecue parties on rooftops, green lawns and open air places at home.

Meanwhile, health experts have asked citizens not to eat too much meat at a time as it can be harmful for their health, especially during current season.

On the other hand, cleanliness campaign is in progress on the eve of Eid-Ul-Azha to ensure timely disposal of the animal waste in the city.

