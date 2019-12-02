COAS Bajwa expresses grief on demise of Naqeebullah Mehsud's father

RAWALPINDI - Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday expressed deep grief over the death of slain Naqeebullah Mehsud’s father, said military's spokesperson.

According to the DG ISPR, the army chief said: “May Allah bless the departed soul eternal peace at Heaven, Amen. Efforts to ensure provision of justice as promised to him shall be pursued.”

Muhammad Khan, the father of Naqeebullah Mehsud, and the Waziristan youth who was gunned down in an alleged fake police encounter led by SSP Rao Anwar in Karachi, was battling cancer at CMH Rawalpindi for last six months and passed away today.

Khan was fighting a court battle over bringing the killers of his son to justice.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa had met Naqeebullah’s father in April, last year and had assured full cooperation of Pakistan Army to get justice in Najibullah's case.