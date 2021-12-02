Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 02 December 2021
09:08 AM | 2 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 02, 2021 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|175.8
|177.3
|Euro
|EUR
|197
|199
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|232.5
|235
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48
|48.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.35
|46.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|123
|124.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.85
|388.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|135.5
|137
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.75
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.5
|23.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.75
|17
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.8
|484.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.5
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.55
|97.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75
|394.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|126
|127.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.5
|18.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.9
|160.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Punjab plans to introduce EVMs in upcoming local body elections12:26 PM | 2 Dec, 2021
- Karachi judge, family looted at gunpoint in Baloch Colony11:57 AM | 2 Dec, 2021
- Karachi stadium set to return to full capacity for West Indies series11:28 AM | 2 Dec, 2021
- Karachi among world’s large cities heading to water supply shut off11:12 AM | 2 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani soldier martyred during peacekeeping mission in Central ...10:52 AM | 2 Dec, 2021
‘My heart’ – Bilawal shares first photo with nephew Mir Hakim
07:04 PM | 1 Dec, 2021
- Aijaz Aslam's father passes away07:04 PM | 1 Dec, 2021
- Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's new romantic video goes viral05:23 PM | 1 Dec, 2021
- Syra Yousuf spills the beans about co-parenting and divorce06:29 PM | 1 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021