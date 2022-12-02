PM Shehbaz extends greetings to UAE on National Day
11:35 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday extended greetings to the people of UAE on their National Day.
In a tweet, the prime minister said this Day is a reminder of the dynamic vision of its founding fathers who laid the foundation of a great nation through unification.
The prime minister also congratulated President of UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
