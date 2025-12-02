7 terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Seven Indian-sponsored militants were killed in two operations in North Waziristan.

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted two separate intelligence-based operations on December 1 in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During the operations, seven terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy group Fitna al-Khawarij were killed.

The ISPR said that an operation was launched in the general area of Mir Ali after reports of militant presence. During the operation, intense gunfire was exchanged between security forces and the terrorists, resulting in the killing of six militants.

Similarly, another intelligence-based operation was carried out in the general area of Spinwam, where one more militant was killed during an exchange of fire.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed Indian-sponsored militants. The terrorists were involved in several terrorist activities, including targeted killings of security forces, law enforcement agencies, and innocent civilians.

According to the ISPR, clearance and sanitisation operations are ongoing to eliminate the presence of Indian-sponsored militants in the area. Under the vision of “Azm-e-Istihkam”, launched after approval by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, counter-terrorism operations will continue with full force until the complete eradication of foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.