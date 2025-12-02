Is PML-N Govt delaying notification of Pakistan’s New Chief of Defence Forces?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan made new post of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), with 27th Constitutional Amendment, and this appointment could redefine balance of power within Pakistan’s military sphere, making CDF key figure.

Amid delay in notification, Prime Minister’s aide on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said appointment of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) will establish a “new institution of great significance.”

Sanaullah stressed that the notification for the CDF will not be rushed. “It will be issued at the right time after the Prime Minister returns,” he said, adding that the process will strictly follow the hierarchy of the Constitution, the law, and framed rules.

He highlighted gravity of the decision, clarifying difference between matters under consideration and finalized decisions, noting that several options are being carefully evaluated. He confirmed that the CDF’s five-year tenure will officially begin on the day the notification is issued.

Addressing speculation, Sanaullah dismissed claims against former PM Nawaz Sharif, saying the latter never tried to block the notification, calling it baseless.

The appointment of the new Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) remains pending after General Sahir Shamshad Mirza resigned as CJCSC on November 27, paving the way for the new CDF position under the 27th Constitutional Amendment. The delay has raised questions about government efficiency, constitutional procedures, and the tenure of Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose term ended on November 29.

Under the new framework, Gen Asim Munir is expected to assume the CDF role, extending his tenure. Legal experts are divided on whether a fresh notification is required, though a 2024 amendment to the Pakistan Army Act may make it unnecessary.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed the process has started and will be finalized by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Observers suggest bureaucratic inefficiency or political maneuvering may be behind the delay.