Lhc Cj Aalia Neelum Orders Halt To Arrests Of Underage Drivers

LAHORE – Chief Justice of Lahore High Court, Aalia Neelum, has expressed concern over the arrests of underage drivers.

She has directed to stop the detention of minors for traffic violations.

Justice Aalia Neelum stated that awareness campaigns should be conducted first, and underage children riding motorcycles or driving cars should be issued warnings initially.

She added that legal action should be taken only if the violations are repeated.

It is worth noting that the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court summoned the Punjab IG to her chamber for a meeting today, and the IG visited Lahore High Court accordingly.