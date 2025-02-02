Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan Railways introduces new ticket refund policy

Pakistan Railways Introduces New Ticket Refund Policy

In a bid to streamline its refund system, Pakistan Railways has announced a new ticket refund policy, which will also apply to tickets purchased via the “Rabta” app. The policy, which was outlined in a notification by the railways, details various scenarios under which passengers can claim refunds for their tickets, depending on when they cancel.

According to the new policy, tickets purchased at railway counters (Point of Sale, or POS) will allow passengers to receive up to 90% of the ticket price if they cancel their journey at least 48 hours before the scheduled departure. If cancellation is made between 24 and 48 hours before the departure, passengers will receive an 80% refund, and those canceling within 24 hours will get 70% back.

However, passengers who cancel within 2 hours of the scheduled train departure will only receive 50% of their ticket price. If a train is delayed by 6 hours or more, passengers are entitled to a full refund.

For tickets purchased through the POS, refunds can only be processed at the same counter where the ticket was originally purchased. Travelers will need to present their original ticket and a copy of their national identification card. Upon processing the refund, they will receive a cancellation slip along with the refunded amount.

The refund process for online tickets will follow the same guidelines, with a crucial condition: refunds for online purchases can only be processed through the same online platform where the payment was made. Importantly, no refunds will be given for online tickets after the train’s scheduled departure.

In cases where less than 1.5 hours remain before the train departs, passengers who opt for a refund will receive 50% of their ticket price. The policy aims to provide clarity and better customer service while maintaining operational efficiency for Pakistan Railways.

For more information, passengers are encouraged to check the official website or use the Rabta app.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 2 Feb 2025
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.4 281.1
Euro 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar 193.6 196
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar 898.6 908.1
Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
New Zealand $ 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar 207.5 209.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search