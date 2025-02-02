Pakistan Railways introduces new ticket refund policy

In a bid to streamline its refund system, Pakistan Railways has announced a new ticket refund policy, which will also apply to tickets purchased via the “Rabta” app. The policy, which was outlined in a notification by the railways, details various scenarios under which passengers can claim refunds for their tickets, depending on when they cancel.

According to the new policy, tickets purchased at railway counters (Point of Sale, or POS) will allow passengers to receive up to 90% of the ticket price if they cancel their journey at least 48 hours before the scheduled departure. If cancellation is made between 24 and 48 hours before the departure, passengers will receive an 80% refund, and those canceling within 24 hours will get 70% back.

However, passengers who cancel within 2 hours of the scheduled train departure will only receive 50% of their ticket price. If a train is delayed by 6 hours or more, passengers are entitled to a full refund.

For tickets purchased through the POS, refunds can only be processed at the same counter where the ticket was originally purchased. Travelers will need to present their original ticket and a copy of their national identification card. Upon processing the refund, they will receive a cancellation slip along with the refunded amount.

The refund process for online tickets will follow the same guidelines, with a crucial condition: refunds for online purchases can only be processed through the same online platform where the payment was made. Importantly, no refunds will be given for online tickets after the train’s scheduled departure.

In cases where less than 1.5 hours remain before the train departs, passengers who opt for a refund will receive 50% of their ticket price. The policy aims to provide clarity and better customer service while maintaining operational efficiency for Pakistan Railways.

For more information, passengers are encouraged to check the official website or use the Rabta app.