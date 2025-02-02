Arjun Kapoor hints at marriage plans after split with Malaika Arora

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has hinted at his future marriage plans months after his split with actress Malaika Arora. The actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, shared some intriguing insights into his personal life during a recent media interaction.

When asked about his plans for marriage during the promotional events for Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Arjun responded, “When the time is right, I will share the news with all of you.” This comment has sparked interest among fans and the media, suggesting that Arjun might be considering settling down in the near future.

Arjun Kapoor, who has been open about various aspects of his personal life in the past, added that while he had discussed much of his private matters before, the current focus was on celebrating the success of his upcoming film. He emphasized that the promotional events were dedicated to the movie, not personal matters.

In Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Arjun stars alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar in a romantic comedy. The trio is currently busy promoting the film, which is set to release soon.

This comment about his marriage comes after Arjun’s public announcement earlier that he had ended his relationship with Malaika Arora. Despite their split, Arjun seems to have moved on and is now looking ahead to the next chapter in his personal life.

Fans are eagerly waiting for any updates, and many are curious to see if Arjun will soon reveal the identity of his future partner or keep things private until the time feels right.