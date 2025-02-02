India win U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup

KUALA LUMPUR – India won the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday.

India claimed the crown after defeating South Africa by 9 wickets in the final played in Kuala Lumpur.

South Africa’s batting failed completely in the final, with the entire team bowled out for just 82 runs.

In pursuit of the target, India’s openers displayed aggressive play and reached the required total in the 12th over.

The Pakistani team, however, managed only one victory in the event and was eliminated in the first round of the tournament.