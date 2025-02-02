Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Kinza Hashmi, Munawar Faruqui team up for Neha Kakkar’s music video

Kinza Hashmi Munawar Faruqui Team Up For Neha Kakkars Music Video

Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi has announced exciting news for her fans, revealing that she will feature in the music video of the popular Indian singer Neha Kakkar and Ritu Reba’s new song “Hawa Ban Ke.” Indian star Munawar Faruqui will also appear alongside her in the video.

Kinza Hashmi shared the announcement on her Instagram, also revealing the release of the song’s teaser, which is now available on YouTube.

In the caption, she wrote, “The fragrance of love is coming your way!” The teaser presents a glimpse of a heart-wrenching love story, where fans have praised the chemistry between Kinza and Manwar.

As soon as the teaser was released, fans expressed their joy, calling it a historic collaboration that will promote art beyond borders.

One Indian fan commented, “Finally, we will see talent through the lens of talent, not based on nationality!” while another said, “Kinza and Manwar are my favorites, this song is going to be amazing!”

Kinza Hashmi and Faruqui’s off-screen chemistry has also been a source of entertainment for fans. In January, Kinza shared a funny video on Instagram reels, where Manwar was seen playfully teasing her.

In the video, Faruqui took Kinza’s phone and mischievously teased her, to which Kinza jokingly responded, “What a weird guy, he ruined my video!”

Fans burst into laughter at this hilarious moment, flooding the comment section with laughter and heart emojis. This moment further heightened the excitement for their upcoming joint project.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk

