Saboor Aly, Maryam Nafees share baby shower moments

Popular Pakistani drama actors Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly are excitedly expecting a little one, and the couple couldn’t be happier. A heartwarming video from Saboor Aly’s baby shower recently surfaced on social media, where the couple is seen beaming with joy, both wearing beautiful floral garlands, celebrating this special moment together.

While the couple has not made an official announcement regarding the birth of their child, social media is abuzz with speculation about the happy news. Fans have expressed their love and well-wishes, eagerly awaiting the arrival of their bundle of joy.

In the meantime, actress Maryam Nafees, another expecting celebrity, also shared glimpses from her own baby shower. She, too, is eagerly waiting for the arrival of her little one, making this a season of joyful celebrations for the stars of the Pakistani drama industry.