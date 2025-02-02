Drug smuggling gang busted for swapping passenger’s bag tag on Lahore-Jeddah flight

LAHORE – A major breakthrough was achieved as authorities arrested nine members of an international drug gang involved in swapping a traveler’s baggage tag at Lahore Airport, framing an innocent family heading to Jeddah.

Due to government efforts, the detained family has been freed from Saudi custody.

On the directives of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the five-member family has safely returned to Pakistan. Minister Naqvi personally visited their home, congratulating them on their release and return.

Speaking at a press conference, Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude to Saudi authorities for their cooperation. He praised the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for its efforts in combating drug smuggling and warned the public to be cautious of individuals offering free Umrah trips.

Naqvi revealed that a large-scale crackdown is underway against drug traffickers, stating that the innocent family had been trapped in a narcotics case. Within 48 hours, the gang was apprehended, and details were shared with Saudi authorities. The gang included nine members, some of whom were airport staff.

The minister assured that no one involved in drug smuggling, regardless of their status, would be spared. He also highlighted ANF’s ongoing efforts to curb drug distribution in educational institutions.

DG ANF disclosed that on December 23, a gang used a family’s luggage for smuggling by swapping their bag tag. Methamphetamine (Ice) was planted in a passenger’s bag traveling from Lahore to Jeddah, leading to the arrest of all five family members in Saudi Arabia.

After investigating all entry and exit points, ANF detained a porter, whose interrogation exposed the entire gang. Saudi authorities were provided with concrete evidence, resulting in the family’s release.

The affected family expressed their relief, stating that they endured immense distress but were ultimately saved due to the swift action taken by Minister Naqvi and the Pakistani government.