Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Drug smuggling gang busted for swapping passenger’s bag tag on Lahore-Jeddah flight

Drug Smuggling Gang Busted For Swapping Passengers Bag Tag On Lahore Jeddah Flight

LAHORE – A major breakthrough was achieved as authorities arrested nine members of an international drug gang involved in swapping a traveler’s baggage tag at Lahore Airport, framing an innocent family heading to Jeddah.

Due to government efforts, the detained family has been freed from Saudi custody.

On the directives of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the five-member family has safely returned to Pakistan. Minister Naqvi personally visited their home, congratulating them on their release and return.

Speaking at a press conference, Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude to Saudi authorities for their cooperation. He praised the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for its efforts in combating drug smuggling and warned the public to be cautious of individuals offering free Umrah trips.

Naqvi revealed that a large-scale crackdown is underway against drug traffickers, stating that the innocent family had been trapped in a narcotics case. Within 48 hours, the gang was apprehended, and details were shared with Saudi authorities. The gang included nine members, some of whom were airport staff.

The minister assured that no one involved in drug smuggling, regardless of their status, would be spared. He also highlighted ANF’s ongoing efforts to curb drug distribution in educational institutions.

DG ANF disclosed that on December 23, a gang used a family’s luggage for smuggling by swapping their bag tag. Methamphetamine (Ice) was planted in a passenger’s bag traveling from Lahore to Jeddah, leading to the arrest of all five family members in Saudi Arabia.

After investigating all entry and exit points, ANF detained a porter, whose interrogation exposed the entire gang. Saudi authorities were provided with concrete evidence, resulting in the family’s release.

The affected family expressed their relief, stating that they endured immense distress but were ultimately saved due to the swift action taken by Minister Naqvi and the Pakistani government.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 2 Feb 2025
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.4 281.1
Euro 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar 193.6 196
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar 898.6 908.1
Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
New Zealand $ 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar 207.5 209.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search