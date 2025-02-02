Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Empowering education: BARD Foundation’s enduring legacy at LUMS

Empowering Education Bard Foundations Enduring Legacy At Lums

LAHORE – LUMS and the Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation are proud to announce the naming of the Descon Auditorium, a 100-seat facility located in the upcoming Yusuf H. Shirazi Complex at LUMS.

Made possible through the Foundation’s generous support, the auditorium will serve as a dynamic venue for lectures, discussions, and student activities, fostering intellectual exchange and collaboration.

The BARD Foundation, established by Abdul Razak Dawood and Bilquis Dawood, has a longstanding association with LUMS, shaping its growth as a premier institution of higher learning.

Since inception, the Dawood family has played a pivotal role in advancing education and supporting academic excellence at the University, that includes contributing to the establishment of the Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB), the creation of two endowed chairs and the naming of student housing facilities among other philanthropy initiatives.

The Descon Auditorium represents the family’s continued investment in education, creating a space that inspires learning, dialogue, and innovation for generations to come.

At the MoU signing ceremony, Abdul Razak Dawood said, “I want to thank our [Descon] executives—your efforts have made so much possible for LUMS. InshaAllah, we will continue to support LUMS for generations to come. As Syed Babar Ali always says, by giving, we never become poor. I also want to thank my family for their support in making this auditorium a reality—it will truly be a beautiful space.”

The event was attended by the founders of the BARD Foundation, as well as members of its Board of Governors, including Faisal Dawood and Mehreen Dawood. Representing LUMS were Syed Babar Ali, Founding Pro Chancellor; Dr. Ali Cheema, Vice Chancellor; and Shahid Hussain, Rector, who acknowledged the Dawood family’s exceptional contributions to the university’s growth and impact.

Expressing his gratitude for the Dawood family’s enduring support, Syed Babar Ali remarked, “I would like to thank everyone and express my deep appreciation for the generosity of Mr. Razak and his family. It is truly remarkable the amount of time he has dedicated to LUMS. I am pleased to see the next generation of the Dawood family here today. This institution will always need your contributions.”

The naming of the Descon Auditorium highlights the power of strategic partnerships and the importance of philanthropy in the higher education space.

Acknowledging the Dawood family’s continuous generosity, Dr Ali Cheema noted, “Dawood family’s support has been fundamental to the development of education in our country. With the university’s expanding focus on academics, film, and theatre, our events and convocations can now carry even more significance. I would like to extend my gratitude to Descon, the Dawood family, and the BARD Foundation for their generous support and for making this naming possible.”

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 2 Feb 2025
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.4 281.1
Euro 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar 193.6 196
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar 898.6 908.1
Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
New Zealand $ 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar 207.5 209.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search