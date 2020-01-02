Pakistan rejects new Indian army chief's irresponsible statement about "pre-emptive strikes" across LoC
Web Desk
09:52 AM | 2 Jan, 2020
Pakistan rejects new Indian army chief's irresponsible statement about
Share

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has rejected new Indian Army Chief, Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane's irresponsible statement about "pre-emptive strikes" across the Line of Control (LoC) inside Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that Pakistan deplores the continuing proclivity of Indian political as well as military leaders to fabricate facts regarding situation along the LoC as part of their attempts to mislead the world and with the intention of staging some false flag operation.

She said there should be no doubt about Pakistan's resolve and readiness to thwart any aggressive Indian move, inside its territory or Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Spokesperson said no one should forget Pakistan's befitting response to India's Balakot misadventure.

She said despite India's provocations, Pakistan will continue to contribute towards peace, security and stability in the region and beyond.

She also reaffirmed Pakistan's unflinching support and solidarity with the Kashmiri people as the inhuman lockdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir reaches 150 days.  

Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan will continue to raise the plight of Kashmiris at all international fora.

She said India's farcical claims of "normalcy" returning to the situation in Occupied Kashmir carry no credibility, the Radio Pakistan reported. 

She said Pakistan will continue to stress for urgent and effective steps by the world community to stop India's state terrorism against the Kashmiri people.  

More From This Category
Kashmiris to observe Right to Self-Determination ...
12:39 AM | 5 Jan, 2020
Robbers strike house of PM Imran's nephew in ...
09:35 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
US resumes military training program for Pakistan
09:22 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Pakistan inducts high-tech maritime patrol ...
08:25 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
KP govt announces major reshuffle in provincial ...
04:59 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates Huawei ICT Lab at NAMAL ...
04:15 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr