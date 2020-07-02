Teenage female clinic worker raped by four robbers in Lahore
LAHORE – Four armed robbers have allegedly sexually assaulted a 19-year-old girl when she was going home from her job in Gujjarpura area of Lahore, police said on Thursday.
A First Information Report (FIR) of the incident has been registered. It says the robbers also looted valuables.
The victim, who works at a private clinic, was on her way to home with a doctor when they were stopped by the assailants.
The muggers took the girl to nearby field where they raped her. They also took way cash, mobile phones and gold earrings. Later, the fled the scene.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).
