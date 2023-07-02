Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 2 July 2023

Web Desk 09:02 AM | 2 Jul, 2023
Daily Horoscope – 2 July 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you have been in conflict of mind due to job prospects in future. Just stay calm and decide wisely for this option. Stay close to friends to find its solution. You must give your partner more of your attention. Be positive and practical-minded.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

This day reminds you to understand your limits as worker at workplace. Pay attention to your friends who had been ignored by you earlier. Stay strong and determined to deliver your best.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

This day may bring change in attitude and mindset towards friends and foes. Every time you need to revisit and recheck all conditions and terms before you select the best choice. Stay focused and determined for new tasks assigned.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you need to try to realize your mistakes and errors committed in past. Be specific with family who stand and support you in every trail. You have to take care of your fitness health. 

Leo (July 22- August 22)

This day may bring you the best chances to riddle out your past issues. This day may offer you sensitive conditions to show and control your wrath. Get ready you will be hosting unusual guests at home tonight. Every time you have to prove your skills and talent at workplace.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, it's high time to complete tasks timely otherwise your work might get delayed. Must need to create a well-thought-out strategy to stick to the task. You might plan for new projects and innovations at workplace. Try to make a schedule of your routines.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may be challenged by your superiors at workplace. You may be successful in your current position but keep on the best work. Start realizing your mistakes professional for self-amendment.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 22)

Today, you are likely to visit religious places with friends. Concentrate intently on the tasks at hand and strictly adhere to the deadlines.  Be happy at work and focus for the tasks. Be alert and active in judging the best and the worst.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

This day may bring unlimited restlessness and worriedness due to domestic and business strains. Your expertise and knowledge will eventually pay off, even though your career is at a threshold but be confident to decide for wisest decision.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you may find stress and anxiety. You must be very calm and don't become panic to tackle this crisis. It's a great time to openly discuss your long-term ambitions with your life-partner. Spend your time in spiritual pursuits.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you must try to bridge slight lack of cooperation among close relatives. Try to concentrate for getting mental peace.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you will have to plan for aboard visit officially. Enjoy every bit of your understanding for best results in investment. Love all who care and own you in distress. Stay happy and targeted in life.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 1, 2023

08:16 AM | 1 Jul, 2023

Daily Horoscope – June 30, 2023

08:44 AM | 30 Jun, 2023

Daily Horoscope – June 29, 2023

08:40 AM | 29 Jun, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 28 June 2023

09:02 AM | 28 Jun, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 27th June 2023

09:02 AM | 27 Jun, 2023

Daily horoscope – June 26, 2023

09:02 AM | 26 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Daily Horoscope – 2 July 2023

09:02 AM | 2 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 2 July 2023

09:02 AM | 2 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 02, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 02, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.99 769.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 41.98 42.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.58 36.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.55 948.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.93 177.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 744.17 752.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 02, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

 KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

 Gold Price in Pakistan Today (02 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: