Twitter cuts number of tweets social media users can read each day after recent outage

Web Desk 09:43 AM | 2 Jul, 2023
Source: representational picture

SAN FRANCISCO – Social media giant Twitter decided to limit the number of tweets social media users can read on a daily basis as the microblogging platform suffers a massive outage.

Twitter CEO and billionaire Elon Musk announced new rules for the platform, saying the platform is restricting how many tweets users can read each day, to discourage extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.

The recent development comes as the Tesla owner announced that tweets could not be viewed without logging in to an account.

In a tweet, Elon Musk lamented ‘extreme levels of data scaping’ by AI firms, as he flagged massive data scraping as the basic reason for imposing the limit. He said only verified account holders can peruse a maximum of 6,000 posts daily, while unverified users will get 600 posts per day.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified &amp; 400 for new unverified <a href="https://t.co/fuRcJLifTn">https://t.co/fuRcJLifTn</a></p>&mdash; Elon Musk (@elonmusk) <a href="https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1675214274627530754?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 1, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Twitter CEO did not mention how new rules will affect features like Twitter Spaces as Twitterati started sharing screenshots of Twitter homepages with the message rate limit exceeded.

On Saturday, thousands of users shared posts about Twitter glitches which were later fixed.

Twitter has gone through several changes over the months since Elon Musk's takeover. The tech enthusiast earlier make changes in blue tick verification and top brands ceased advertising on the platform. With nearly 240 million users, the social media giant heavily relied on advertisements.

