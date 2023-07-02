Search

PakistanSportsTop News

PCB approaches PM to seek clearance for World Cup participation in India

Web Desk 09:19 AM | 2 Jul, 2023
PCB approaches PM to seek clearance for World Cup participation in India
Source: social media

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approached Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the cricket’s patron-in-chief, to seek clearance for participation in ODI World Cup to be held in India this year.

In this regard, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has penned a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with the support of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC), for the national team’s participation in the upcoming mega event.

It has been learnt that authorities mentioned concerns in the letter and asked for guidance from the state, with a special focus on specific venues in Indian cities.

The letter comprises a complete list of all the venues, whereas copies of the letter have also been sent to the Interior Ministry and Foreign Office.

Officials further requested Prime Minister to look into the expected security of the five venues offered to Green Shirts. The top cricket body has picked Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata for matches and if Pakistan advance to the semi-final, Shaheens will play in Kolkata, and final will be held in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan’s security delegation to tour India ahead of World Cup 2023

Pakistani government will send a security delegation to neighboring country after election of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Media reports suggest that the security delegation will visit Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. Pakistani officials will interact with Indian officials and inspect with them the security and other arrangements for Team Green.

ICC accepts Pakistan’s stance ahead of World Cup 2023

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

West Indies miss out on World Cup for first time

10:00 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

Pakistan and India swap prisoner lists

03:12 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

ICC accepts Pakistan’s stance ahead of World Cup 2023

05:31 PM | 30 Jun, 2023

Pakistan convinces ICC, BCCI to meet demands about World Cup venue

09:41 AM | 28 Jun, 2023

Pakistan ranked 24th in the world on unemployment index

10:31 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Here's the complete schedule of Pakistan's fixtures in ICC ODI World Cup 2023

04:59 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Speeding car hits boys who were filming TikTok on Karachi Lyari ...

10:42 AM | 2 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 2 July 2023

09:02 AM | 2 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 02, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 02, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.99 769.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 41.98 42.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.58 36.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.55 948.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.93 177.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 744.17 752.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 02, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

 KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

 Gold Price in Pakistan Today (02 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: