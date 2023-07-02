PCB approaches PM to seek clearance for World Cup participation in India

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approached Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the cricket’s patron-in-chief, to seek clearance for participation in ODI World Cup to be held in India this year.
In this regard, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has penned a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with the support of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC), for the national team’s participation in the upcoming mega event.
It has been learnt that authorities mentioned concerns in the letter and asked for guidance from the state, with a special focus on specific venues in Indian cities.
The letter comprises a complete list of all the venues, whereas copies of the letter have also been sent to the Interior Ministry and Foreign Office.
Officials further requested Prime Minister to look into the expected security of the five venues offered to Green Shirts. The top cricket body has picked Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata for matches and if Pakistan advance to the semi-final, Shaheens will play in Kolkata, and final will be held in Ahmedabad.
Pakistan’s security delegation to tour India ahead of World Cup 2023
Pakistani government will send a security delegation to neighboring country after election of the Pakistan Cricket Board.
Media reports suggest that the security delegation will visit Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. Pakistani officials will interact with Indian officials and inspect with them the security and other arrangements for Team Green.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 02, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.99
|769.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.98
|42.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.58
|36.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.55
|948.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.93
|177.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.17
|752.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
