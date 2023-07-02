PCB approaches PM to seek clearance for World Cup participation in India

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approached Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the cricket’s patron-in-chief, to seek clearance for participation in ODI World Cup to be held in India this year.

In this regard, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has penned a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with the support of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC), for the national team’s participation in the upcoming mega event.

It has been learnt that authorities mentioned concerns in the letter and asked for guidance from the state, with a special focus on specific venues in Indian cities.

The letter comprises a complete list of all the venues, whereas copies of the letter have also been sent to the Interior Ministry and Foreign Office.

Officials further requested Prime Minister to look into the expected security of the five venues offered to Green Shirts. The top cricket body has picked Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata for matches and if Pakistan advance to the semi-final, Shaheens will play in Kolkata, and final will be held in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan’s security delegation to tour India ahead of World Cup 2023

Pakistani government will send a security delegation to neighboring country after election of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Media reports suggest that the security delegation will visit Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. Pakistani officials will interact with Indian officials and inspect with them the security and other arrangements for Team Green.