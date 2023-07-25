Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 25 July 2023

Web Desk 09:02 AM | 25 Jul, 2023
Daily Horoscope - 25 July 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you have to realize and mark your tasks which need to be accomplished for a successful career in future.  You have to plan to go abroad or in any Gulf country for foreign exposure. Engage in a short discussion with business partners for future planning. Stay blessed and blissed in life. Be positive and critical in thinking.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, it is the reality that life is very challenging and unpredictable. If you are not exercising the right self-control in terms of your default habits, you can find yourself in a very difficult situation related to your financial matters.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you may find the good news will appear to you in every aspect. You may be investing in risk-free property business. There is an opportunity that you are flourishing in making money from transactions in reality. Stay connected with the business.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you have been facing the toughest path and you will not be ready to achieve your goals quickly. You may suffer in life due to your newly made relationship. You need to show patience to your near and dear friends and family members. Be healthy and calculated.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

This day reminds you to thank for being satisfied for professional job. You will meet new people in a travelling but keep distance. You may suffer due to monetary and family disputes. Stay committed and dedicated.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, your health may be in the best shape but don't need to do over work and over-consciousness. You may get maximum property but stay calm and serene. Be health conscious and take regular exercises.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may become dread because of deteriorating health of family members. If you had invested in any land overseas, then it can be sold today at a good price for earning maximum profit. You may feel romantic sensation for a while.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 22)

Today, you always take partnership issues seriously. Take extra care in health issues and prioritize your tasks. Try to maintain things in simple and, keep a smile on your face and win hearts of others.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, your plans may be realistic and practical but you have to show the best energies for their achievements. It's not often you let your imagination run away with you but luck could easily happen in your favor today. Keep your head calm and practical.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, the harder you have pushed yourself of late the less you seem to have gained from your efforts. It is possible that you should take the hint and slow down a bit. If you take a more relaxed attitude to getting on in the world you'll start making progress again. Be flexible and acceptable with others.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, this is such an important time for you because opportunities to improve yourself, on every level, just keep coming. But they won't keep coming forever, so get your act together and get the most from every hour and every minute. Stay tuned with the business deals.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you will have to become honest to achieve all set targets in   life. It is true that many times in the past you have pursued and strived for goals .Stay stronger and bold to confront life which will grant you a real moral courage and commitment. Be practical and pro-active for attaining impossible in life.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 24 July 2023

09:02 AM | 24 Jul, 2023

Daily Horoscope – July 23, 2023

09:11 AM | 23 Jul, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 22 July, 2023

09:02 AM | 22 Jul, 2023

Daily Horoscope – July 21, 2023

09:00 AM | 21 Jul, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20th July 2023

09:02 AM | 20 Jul, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 19th July 2023

09:04 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Punjab, Sindh continue to receive rains under new monsoon weather ...

09:44 AM | 25 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 25 July 2023

09:02 AM | 25 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 25, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.4 294.15
Euro EUR 319.5 322
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.9 80.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.9 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 196 198.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 760.55 768.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.48 937.48
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 330.24 332.74
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 25, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,160.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (25 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Karachi PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Islamabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Peshawar PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Quetta PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Sialkot PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Attock PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Gujranwala PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Jehlum PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Multan PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Bahawalpur PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Gujrat PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Nawabshah PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Chakwal PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Hyderabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Nowshehra PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Sargodha PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Faisalabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Mirpur PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: