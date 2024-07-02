Search

Indians, Pakistanis rush to Swedish town selling plots for the price of a cup of coffee

10:05 PM | 2 Jul, 2024
Swedish town Gotene
Source: Wikipedia

A town in western Sweden has suspended land sales after being overwhelmed by requests for plots offered at less than 10 euro cents ($0.11) per square meter.

“We launched this campaign in mid-April. It was a bit of a crazy idea, but also a joke, to be honest. It was a marketing operation,” said Johan Mansson, mayor of Gotene, a town of around 5,000 people.

Thirty plots of land, abandoned for decades, were put up for sale at one Swedish krona ($0.095) per square meter (10.7 square feet). The goal was to build more housing in a low-density area and help the region grow. The plots range in size from 7 to 1,200 square meters.

By purchasing a plot, the buyer commits to building a house on it within two years, which involves additional costs, including a building permit at 30,000 kronor, connection fees for water at 170,000 kronor, electricity at 40,000 kronor, and Internet at 30,000 kronor.

A few weeks after the campaign started, Gotene managed to sell three plots.

“A great success for such a small community,” said Mansson. “But we could never have imagined what was in store for us.”

A local television report in late June created a snowball effect. Several Swedish media picked up the story, a video was posted on TikTok, and millions of people discovered Gotene and its cheap plots.

A few days later, it became “a global success,” said the mayor, when two English-language media outlets covered the story.

Since then, the municipality has been inundated with emails and phone calls from potential buyers. Gotene had to temporarily suspend sales to consider all the offers.

“We have had interest from Europe, Asia — mainly India and Pakistan — as well as the United States, Australia, and even South America,” said Mansson.

With this campaign, “we have succeeded in putting Gotene on the world map.”

Sales will resume on August 7 with an auction of the land.
 

