Pakistan reports 197 new cases of enforced disappearances in first half of 2024

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar says missing persons issue could 'not be solved overnight'
A total of 197 missing persons cases were submitted to the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIOED) in the first half of the year, according to a report released on Monday.
The commission, established in 2011 to trace missing persons and hold responsible parties accountable, reported that 226 cases were resolved in the first six months of 2023.
The report indicated that up until June 30, a total of 10,285 cases had been received, with 8,015 cases resolved. Out of these, 6,464 individuals were traced, and 1,551 cases were disposed of.
The report detailed that 2,270 cases remain unresolved, while 4,514 individuals were returned home, 1,002 were in internment centers, 671 were in prisons, and 277 were found dead.
In June, 47 new cases were received, and 28 cases were resolved. Among these, 13 were unrelated to enforced disappearances, nine individuals returned home, three were found in internment centers, two were in jails, and one deceased individual was identified.
On April 23, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar acknowledged that the issue of missing persons could “not be solved overnight” but affirmed the government's commitment to finding a solution through consensus among all stakeholders.
The law minister emphasized that when addressing the issue of missing persons, it is important to consider Pakistan's role as a frontline state in a war-torn region for the past four decades. He added that the challenging circumstances in neighboring countries have exacerbated internal issues.
Tarar noted that the people and military of Pakistan have paid an “unbelievable price” in the fight against terrorism with their sacrifices, which must be considered when seeking a solution to the issue of missing persons.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 3, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.7
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.15
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.22
|748.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.71
|916.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
