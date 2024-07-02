Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan reports 197 new cases of enforced disappearances in first half of 2024

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar says missing persons issue could 'not be solved overnight'

Web Desk
11:25 PM | 2 Jul, 2024
missing persons case
Source: File photo

A total of 197 missing persons cases were submitted to the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIOED) in the first half of the year, according to a report released on Monday.

The commission, established in 2011 to trace missing persons and hold responsible parties accountable, reported that 226 cases were resolved in the first six months of 2023.

The report indicated that up until June 30, a total of 10,285 cases had been received, with 8,015 cases resolved. Out of these, 6,464 individuals were traced, and 1,551 cases were disposed of.

The report detailed that 2,270 cases remain unresolved, while 4,514 individuals were returned home, 1,002 were in internment centers, 671 were in prisons, and 277 were found dead.

In June, 47 new cases were received, and 28 cases were resolved. Among these, 13 were unrelated to enforced disappearances, nine individuals returned home, three were found in internment centers, two were in jails, and one deceased individual was identified.

On April 23, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar acknowledged that the issue of missing persons could “not be solved overnight” but affirmed the government's commitment to finding a solution through consensus among all stakeholders.

The law minister emphasized that when addressing the issue of missing persons, it is important to consider Pakistan's role as a frontline state in a war-torn region for the past four decades. He added that the challenging circumstances in neighboring countries have exacerbated internal issues.

Tarar noted that the people and military of Pakistan have paid an “unbelievable price” in the fight against terrorism with their sacrifices, which must be considered when seeking a solution to the issue of missing persons.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:02 AM | 3 Jul, 2024

Karachi to be recognized as twin city of New York after historic ...

08:42 AM | 3 Jul, 2024

Pakistan, Tajikistan cement ties with strategic partnership agreement

11:25 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Pakistan reports 197 new cases of enforced disappearances in first ...

08:55 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Afghan Taliban delegation meets Pakistani diplomats in Doha amid ...

08:25 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

UAE aviation team begins security review of Karachi airport

06:55 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Pakistan discovers new gas field in Sindh province

Most viewed

10:04 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

Luxury and non-essential imports face higher taxes in Pakistan; Check ...

03:27 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Pregnant donkey shot dead after its owner cuts tree in Rawalpindi

12:18 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Arrest warrants issued for KP CM Gandapur, PTI's Amir Mughal

10:24 AM | 1 Jul, 2024

Pakistani court hands down death sentence to Christian youth over ...

11:45 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan increased by Rs7.45 per litre

09:38 AM | 1 Jul, 2024

Pakistan slaps new Taxes on Dual Nationals, and Tech Companies in ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:02 AM | 3 Jul, 2024

Karachi to be recognized as twin city of New York after historic resolution

Gold & Silver

03:02 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 3 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 3, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.15.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.7
Euro EUR 294.3 297.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.15 73.95
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.22 748.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.71 916.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.70

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: