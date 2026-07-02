Pakistan partners with Saudi Arabia to build international cricket stadium in Jeddah

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop an international cricket stadium in the Kingdom, marking a major step toward strengthening cricket infrastructure in the region.

The agreement was signed by Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Mohammad Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF), and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister.

According to a joint statement, the collaboration will focus on building modern cricket infrastructure, including venue planning, technical support, operational standards, and overall development to meet international requirements.

The planned stadium, expected to be located in Jeddah, is aimed at enabling Saudi Arabia to host international cricket matches and major tournaments in the future. The project is also aligned with broader goals of promoting sports investment, tourism, and community engagement under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative.

The statement further highlighted that the partnership includes the development of integrated facilities such as playing surfaces, broadcast and media centres, hospitality areas, training facilities, and spectator services to create a complete environment for players, officials, fans, and commercial stakeholders.

Officials described the initiative as a long-term collaboration designed to support the growth of cricket in Saudi Arabia through shared expertise and investment in modern sports infrastructure.