Kashmiri jurist Justice Sharif Bukhari passes away in Lahore
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prominent Kashmiri jurist and a former judge of Lahore High Court, Syed Sharif Hussain Bukhari passed away in Lahore on Tuesday.
Born in 1936 in Kreeri village of Baramullah district in occupied Kashmir, Justice (r) Sharif Bukhari received early education at Kreeri and Sopore.
He pursued his LL.B. Degree at University of Punjab, Lahore, Pakistan and started Law Practice at Lahore, in 1961. He was enrolled as Advocate of the erstwhile West Pakistan High Court in 1963 and as Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1968.
Later, he was enrolled as senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1999. He was enrolled as Advocate of the Supreme Court of Azad Kashmir in 1975. He retired as Judge of the Lahore High Court, Pakistan in 1998 and served as Member of AJK Legislative Assembly from 1975-1977.
Syed Sharif Hussain Bukhari breathed his last at his Lahore residence at Judges Colony, Lahore.
The late jurist had contributed articles to DailyPakistan in the past.
Jammu & Kashmir: Universal Human Rights Day 05:50 PM | 9 Dec, 2018
The United Nations Charter declared: “We the peoples of the United Nations determined to reaffirm faith in ...
- Raja Dahir vs Muhammad Bin Qasim02:24 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Let’s NOT Listen to So-Called Religious Leaders02:10 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Fake bank accounts scam: NAB summons Sindh CM on June 401:56 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Money laundering case: LHC grants pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz Sharif ...12:56 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
-
- Zara Noor Abbas thinks endorsing a fairness brand is ‘killing no ...03:34 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- Shahroz Sabzwari responds to backlash regarding his second marriage ...01:06 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- Sakina Samo, Rubina Ashraf test positive for coronavirus12:18 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020