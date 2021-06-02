Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 02 June 2021
09:30 AM | 2 Jun, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 02, 2021 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|154.40
|155.40
|Euro
|EUR
|187
|189
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|217
|220
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|41.80
|42.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.90
|41.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|118
|120.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|126
|128
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.80
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40
|36.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|114.50
|116.50
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- Sialkot AC transferred after probe finds her 'responsible for ...11:33 AM | 2 Jun, 2021
- Tajik President arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit (VIDEO)11:02 AM | 2 Jun, 2021
- Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood returns to work after recovering ...10:04 AM | 2 Jun, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 02 June 202109:30 AM | 2 Jun, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,843 new cases, 80 deaths09:05 AM | 2 Jun, 2021
Alizeh Shah defies wardrobe backlash, responds to critics with new sizzling video
06:37 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
- Shaan Shahid speaks his heart out about 'most special gift' of ...06:14 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
- Saba Qamar shares a beautiful memory of late Irrfan Khan05:54 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
- Dubai residents can get Pakistani mangoes delivered in a Lamborghini03:09 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021