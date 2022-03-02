Army Chief appreciates troops’ operational preparedness during Balochistan visit
Top commander received briefing on security situation and border management in Turbat
Share
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Balochistan and was given a detailed briefing on the security situation in the southwestern region, the military’s media wing said Tuesday.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Gen Bajwa showed satisfaction with successful operations against terrorists and also commended the operational preparedness and morale of the troops.
COAS Bajwa also visited the University of Turbat and had a detailed interactive session with a large number of representatives from all segments of society from District Kech including local leaders/notables, tribal elders, students, lawyers, and women, ISPR said.
The top commander, while encouraging the youth to join law enforcement agencies and contribute towards the security and stability of the area, said Balochistan youth is very talented and must capitalize on the available opportunities being created for their education and skill development.
“Peace and prosperity of Balochistan is the top priority and Pakistan Army will do all to provide a peaceful environment for population-centric socio-economic projects in Balochistan,” Army Chief said while adding people of Balochistan have given great sacrifices for development and stability.
General Bajwa was earlier received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps.
PM Imran, Gen Bajwa discuss security situation, ... 12:41 AM | 1 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on ...
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistani court declares marriages under 18 ‘illegal’10:21 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
- Army Chief appreciates troops’ operational preparedness during ...09:49 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
- New Covid cases in Pakistan drop to lowest in two months, positivity ...09:28 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:09 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 March 202208:43 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
- 'Dhai Chaal' – First trailer of Ayesha Omar and Shamoon Abbasi's ...09:45 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
- Amna Ilyas’ new bold photo in swimsuit sets internet on fire05:20 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
- Faryal Mehmood makes some interesting revelations in latest interview08:40 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022