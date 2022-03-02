Army Chief appreciates troops’ operational preparedness during Balochistan visit

Top commander received briefing on security situation and border management in Turbat
Web Desk
09:49 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Balochistan and was given a detailed briefing on the security situation in the southwestern region, the military’s media wing said Tuesday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Gen Bajwa showed satisfaction with successful operations against terrorists and also commended the operational preparedness and morale of the troops.

COAS Bajwa also visited the University of Turbat and had a detailed interactive session with a large number of representatives from all segments of society from District Kech including local leaders/notables, tribal elders, students, lawyers, and women, ISPR said.

The top commander, while encouraging the youth to join law enforcement agencies and contribute towards the security and stability of the area, said Balochistan youth is very talented and must capitalize on the available opportunities being created for their education and skill development.

“Peace and prosperity of Balochistan is the top priority and Pakistan Army will do all to provide a peaceful environment for population-centric socio-economic projects in Balochistan,” Army Chief said while adding people of Balochistan have given great sacrifices for development and stability.

General Bajwa was earlier received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps.

