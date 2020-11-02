Pakistan set to seal series win in 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe tomorrow
05:45 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Pakistan set to seal series win in 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe tomorrow
RAWALPINDI – The third and final One Day International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The match will start at 12:00pm.

Pakistan has already won the series 2-0.

Earlier, in the second One Day International in Rawalpindi Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets.

Iftikhar Ahmed was declared Player of the Match who got five wickets for 40 runs.

