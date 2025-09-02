ANF foils attempt to smuggle 13kg ice soaked in book pages through courier service

LAHORE – The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has thwarted a sophisticated attempt to smuggle a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “Ice”, concealed within the pages of medical textbooks.

Acting on a tip-off, ANF conducted a raid at a courier office located on Mall Road in Lahore. During inspection, a suspicious parcel destined for Australia was seized.

Upon testing, ANF officials discovered that the pages of the books had been chemically infused with 13 kilograms of Ice.

Using a specialized narcotics detection device, the ANF team confirmed the presence of the drug, which had been cleverly absorbed into the paper fibers of the books to avoid detection. The parcel had been booked by a resident of Peshawar identified as Fazal Rehman.

The seized parcel has been sent to a laboratory for separation and analysis of the narcotics. ANF officials are currently conducting further investigations to locate and apprehend the suspect involved in the attempted smuggling.

A spokesperson for the ANF expressed serious concern over the growing trend of using courier services for drug trafficking.

He stated that coordinated efforts are being made with courier companies to curb the smuggling of narcotics via parcels and to tighten controls on suspicious shipments.