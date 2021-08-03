Asim Saleem Bajwa resigns as CPEC Authority chairman

07:26 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Asim Saleem Bajwa resigns as CPEC Authority chairman
ISLAMABAD - Asim Saleem Bajwa, the chairman of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority,  on Tuesday resigned from his post. 

The former military man in a couple of tweets said, “I bow my head before Allah Almighty for giving me an opportunity to raise & steer the important institution of CPEC Authority as one window for all CPEC projects, charting the future direction. Wouldn’t have been possible without full confidence& support of the  PM & his Gov”.

“The course is set for future progression of CPEC, this journey will go on. My best wishes to Kahlid Mansoor sb, who is fully equipped to take it forward. CPEC is life line for Pakistan, it will transform us into a progressive and fully developed country InshaAllah,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Khalid Mansoor as his special assistant on CPEC Affairs.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar has welcomed the appointment of Mansoor. In a tweet, he said: "I welcome khalid mansoor to the team as SAPM for CPEC affairs. His vast corporate experience , with extensive work with Chinese companies and his direct involvement in leading some of the biggest CPEC projects makes him an ideal person to lead the next phase of CPEC". 

