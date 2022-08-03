Pakistan announces two public holidays on Aug 8-9 for Ashura
Web Desk
03:51 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
Pakistan announces two public holidays on Aug 8-9 for Ashura
Source: File photo
ISLAMABAD – The Federal government on Wednesday announced two public holidays in view of the 9th and 10th of Muharram on August 8 and 9.

A notification from the Cabinet Division was issued which said Prime Minister is pleased to declare 8th to 9 August, 2022 as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have been made from the start of the first Islamic months as the mourning processions of Muharram were taken out amid tight security in which mourners paid tributes to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam (AS) and his companions.

Law enforcers have also beefed up security at all the entry and exit points, especially keeping strict vigilance on the people entering major cities.

Patrolling teams have been deployed at various sensitive points in order to maintain peace and security during Muharram, while snap checking was being conducted at different places.

Meanwhile, National Institute of Health has issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of coronavirus in majalis and processions during the month of Muharram as deadly disease is rearing its head again in South Asian country.

Amber Khan's vacation video receives severe backlash
03:00 PM | 3 Aug, 2022

