Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan approves privatisation plan for 24 loss-making state entities

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 3 Aug, 2024
Pakistan approves privatisation plan for 24 loss-making state entities
Source: Government of Pakistan

Pakistan's Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP) has approved 24 entities for the Privatization Program 2024-29 and announced that additional state-owned entities (SOEs) may be included after a review of their categorization as strategic or essential enterprises.

This decision comes as Pakistan faces challenges such as low foreign exchange reserves, currency devaluation, and high inflation. The country recently reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new $7 billion loan.

Under the previous $3 billion bailout package from the IMF, which was crucial in preventing a sovereign debt default last year, the IMF emphasized the need for stronger governance of SOEs whose losses were significantly impacting government finances.

On Friday, officials presented a five-year, phased privatization program to the CCOP, which considered 84 SOEs for privatization based on policy guidelines. According to the state-run APP news agency, "The CCOP recommended that priority should be given to reducing the federal footprint in commercial space and limiting it to strategic and essential SOEs only." The committee also noted that even profit-making SOEs could be considered for privatization.

One of the key entities in the privatization push is the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), with the government offering a stake ranging from 51 percent to 100 percent. The CCOP decided that entities not classified as "strategic" or "essential" would be presented for a decision regarding their inclusion in the privatization program.

In his concluding remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar reaffirmed the government's commitment to implementing the privatization program with "transparency, efficiency, and a whole-of-government approach." He emphasized the importance of support and cooperation from all stakeholders in the process.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:59 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Pakistan approves privatisation plan for 24 loss-making state entities

11:48 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Pakistan to hold final auction for PIA in October

11:25 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Pakistani climbers retrieve porter's body from K2 bottleneck

10:25 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Pakistani, Turkish navies hold expert-level talks on joint operations

09:47 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Viral video shows Rana Sanaullah enjoying boat ride in Paris

09:16 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Fazal-ur-Rehman meets Hamas leaders, condoles Ismail Haniyeh’s death

Most viewed

04:16 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Private hospital owner shot dead in broad daylight outside Lahore ...

09:24 AM | 1 Aug, 2024

Chaos in Lahore as city records heaviest rainfall in 44 years

08:42 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Pakistan to observe day of mourning over Ismail Haniyeh’s death ...

10:58 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Foreign journalist trying to meet Imran Khan told to leave Pakistan

09:10 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Baloch Yakjehti Committee ends protest in Gwadar?

01:42 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistan Parliament passes resolution to condemn assassination of ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:59 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Pakistan approves privatisation plan for 24 loss-making state entities

Gold & Silver

04:17 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Gold prices see slight dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 3 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 3, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Saturday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.55
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.80 356.35 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.80 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 184.8 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: