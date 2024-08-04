Pakistani PM Shehbaz to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Day with solidarity visit to Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Azad Kashmir on February 5 to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Day - as Kashmiris do not accept India's illegal occupation and reject New Delhi's illegal moves of Aug 2019 when it repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir.

August 5 will be marked with full velour to protest Modi-led government's action to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

The premier, along with Kashmiri leaders, will spotlight ongoing human rights abuses faced by Kashmiris, and India’s unfulfilled promises. PM and his cabinet members will visit Muzaffarabad to show solidarity with Kashmiri population.

PM Sharif will denounce India’s unilateral and unlawful actions from August 5, 2019, and make a key policy announcement.

On this day, special events will be held across Pakistan, including federal and provincial levels, as well as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.