Pakistani PM Shehbaz to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Day with solidarity visit to Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Azad Kashmir on February 5 to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Day - as Kashmiris do not accept India's illegal occupation and reject New Delhi's illegal moves of Aug 2019 when it repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir.
August 5 will be marked with full velour to protest Modi-led government's action to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.
The premier, along with Kashmiri leaders, will spotlight ongoing human rights abuses faced by Kashmiris, and India’s unfulfilled promises. PM and his cabinet members will visit Muzaffarabad to show solidarity with Kashmiri population.
PM Sharif will denounce India’s unilateral and unlawful actions from August 5, 2019, and make a key policy announcement.
On this day, special events will be held across Pakistan, including federal and provincial levels, as well as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 4, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
