Antibiotics in Pakistan now require doctor’s prescription under new DRAP rules

KARACHI – Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has enforced prescription-only policy for antibiotics to combat Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and to prevent the risks associated with self-medication.

The new policy required that antibiotics be dispensed only with prescription from a licensed healthcare provider.

This directive has been issued to health departments across the country including all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

With stern rules in place, authorities aimed to address growing problem of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) - a dire situation in which when bacteria change so that antibiotic medicines can't kill them or stop their growth.

Officials warned that practice of self-medicating can lead to the misuse and overuse of antibiotics, which in turn worsens resistance and reduces the effectiveness of these vital drugs.

Recent stats show Pakistanis spent around Rs135 billion on antibiotics in 2022. A significant issue is the irrational use of these drugs, with 70% to 80% of them being prescribed for conditions that do not require antibiotics.

The dilemma of unregulated sale of antibiotics led to misuse. Drug regulatory authority is planning to collaborate with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and healthcare commissions to address and take action against medical professionals who prescribe antibiotics improperly or for personal gain.

