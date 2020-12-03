Who's this girl Shahveer Jafry 'getting engaged to'?
LAHORE – Shahveer Jafry, a Pakistani-Canadian, is rumored to be hitched next week.
Jafry, who turned 27 just last month, has over 2.6 million subscribers on Youtube. Since he's gained popularity with his funny content on the video-sharing platform as well as his vlogs which also received massive views, the social media sensation is often invited to various shows and interviews.
Rumors are rife that he is expected to engage with Ayesha Beig, who is being followed by Jafry his Instagram handle.
Ayesha Beig is a designer by profession, and runs an Instagram page named “Ayesha Beig Couture”.
Although a picture of an invitation card is making rounds on the internet, the vlogger is yet to make a statement.
