PTI-led govt appoints 6th finance secretary in three years
Web Desk
10:20 AM | 3 Dec, 2021
PTI-led govt appoints 6th finance secretary in three years
Share

ISLAMABAD – The PTI-led federal government once again changed its finance secretary on Friday.

Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh has replaced Yousaf Khan on immediate basis, according to a notification issued by the Establishment Division.

“Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) presently posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), Finance Division with immediate effect and until further orders,” read the notification issued on December 2.

Khan, who was posted as the finance secretary in May 2021, has been appointed the secretary of the Secretariat of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

During the tenure of PTI in the last three years and four months, six finance secretaries have changed. Younas Dagha was replaced on the occasion of negotiating the IMF deal.

The government also notified and appointed Abdul Aziz Uquaili, a BS-21 officer posted as additional secretary (in-charge) of the planning, development and special initiatives department.

Bloodbath at PSX as KSE-100 index plummets over ... 07:08 PM | 2 Dec, 2021

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed a bloodbath session as series of outrageous economic ...

More From This Category
NAB probing Billion Tree Tsunami project: Chairman
10:45 AM | 3 Dec, 2021
ECP extends door-to-door voters’ verification ...
09:46 AM | 3 Dec, 2021
Pakistan reports 391 new Covid cases, 8 deaths 
08:45 AM | 3 Dec, 2021
Largest cruise ship of Pakistan's history with 14 ...
11:35 PM | 2 Dec, 2021
President Alvi signs bill for use of EVMs in ...
10:08 PM | 2 Dec, 2021
MDCAT mandatory for admission to medical ...
09:04 PM | 2 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mirzapur actor Bramha Mishra passes away in India
11:29 AM | 3 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr