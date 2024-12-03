South Korean President Yoon declares martial law

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has declared martial law in the country.

According to a foreign media, in a televised address to the nation, President Yoon stated that such measures were the only option to protect the country’s freedom and constitutional order.

He claimed that opposition parties had hijacked the parliamentary process to push the country into a crisis.

The South Korean president said he imposed martial law to protect the Republic of Korea’s freedom from North Korea’s communist forces, aiming to end the cowardly forces supporting North Korea that were undermining the people’s freedom and happiness.

In defense of declaring martial law, he emphasised that the goal was also to protect free constitutional orders.

The report noted that he did not announce any specific actions under the martial law.

President Yoon referred to a resolution by the opposition Democratic Party, which holds the majority in the country’s parliament, that was set to impeach several top prosecutors this week. The opposition party had also rejected the government’s budget proposals.