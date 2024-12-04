Former Corps Commander Lt Gen (r) Muhammad Aamer made Pakistan’s new Ambassador to Qatar

ISLAMABAD – Former Corps Commander of Gujranwala Lieutenant General (Retd) Muhammad Aamer has been named Pakistan’s new Ambassador to Qatar.

Reports in local media said the former military officer will replace Dr. Aejaz, who got new assignment in Belarus.

Lt. Gen. (retired) Muhammad Aamer retired from military last year, and had several prestigious positions during his service. He also served as Military Secretary during President Asif Ali Zardari’s first term, and served in various coveted roles.

Unofficials reports claimed that PM Shehbaz Sharif directed Foreign Office to find an ambassadorial post for Lt. Gen. (R) Aamer in the Gulf region. as his appointment to United Arab Emirates was dropped due to unknown reasons.

Several other diplomatic appointments have been made as Mohammad Samiur Rehman Khan has been picked for position of Pakistan’s new envoy to Switzerland, while Syed Haider Shah, the Additional Secretary for the United Nations and OIC, will represent Pakistan in the Netherlands.

Suljuk Mustansar Tarar will serve in Indonesia, and Ambassador Amir Shaukat will be moved from Switzerland to Egypt.