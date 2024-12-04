Wedding Bells ring for Nawaz Sharif’s grandson Zayd Hussain

LAHORE – Sharif family is gearing up for the wedding of Zayd Hussain, the grandson of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is slated to tie the knot in late December.

Reports quoting family sources said preparations are in full swing for Sharif’s scion. The wedding festivities will start around Christmas, with dholki and Mehndi ceremonies said to be held in Jati Umrah.

Sources claimed that Nikkah ceremony will be held on December 25, while Qawwali night is planned for December 26. On December 27, the groom’s Sehra Bandi ceremony will take place, followed by Barat. The final event, Valima, will be held on December 29 at Jati Umrah.

Sources revealed that celebrations will include close family members, relatives, and dignitaries from both local and international circles, making it a memorable occasion for the Sharif family.

Zayd Hussain also remained in news as his video reciting verses from Holy Quran went viral. The video, shared by London based journalist shows Zayd’s melodious recitation.