Islamabad Airport Security Arrests Two Passengers Over Fake Bomb Threat On Private Airline

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in Pakistan’s capital city Islamabad held two passengers for issuing false bomb threat on flight traveling from Islamabad to Karachi.

The passengers’ irresponsible action caused panic among those on board, prompting immediate action by security officials.

After standard procedures, a thorough search of the jet was conducted, and it later turned out that bomb threat was a hoax, and the plane was deemed safe. The flight, with over 100 passengers on board, was cleared to continue its journey to port city after details security check.

The two arrested officials are being probed to find motive behind the false alarm. This incident comes amid a rise in similar hoax threats worldwide, including in India and US.

Hundreds of flights in neighboring India and parts of the world were targeted by false bomb threats, leading to diversions and the deployment of fighter jets to escort aircraft in various regions, including Britain and Singapore.

PIA gears up for Europe re-entry, starting with Manchester and Paris flights

