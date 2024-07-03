Noorullah elected vice president of MAP Lahore Chapter

LAHORE – The Marketing Association of Pakistan (MAP) Lahore Chapter has elected new council members for the year 2024-25.

In a special council meeting held in Lahore, Noorullah was elected as the new vice president, while Humaira Shazia and Saiful Azam were elected as Joint Secretary and Joint Treasurer, respectively.

Outgoing Vice President Malik Amer Salam congratulated the newly elected office-bearers.

The new council also includes unopposed elected members Humaira Shazia, Asif Awan, Uzma Kamal, and others, completing the nine-member council for the year 2024-25.

Noorullah thanked the members of council, especially Khaleequr Rehman, Nasir Javed Chaudhry, and Ahmed Shoiab, for supporting him.

He expressed his resolve to maintain the traditions of the association with the guidance and support of the seniors. He also pledged to play the role marketing professionals.