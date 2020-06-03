Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports Sikh doctor’s death from coronavirus
PESHAWAR – A Sikh doctor is among three members of Kyber Pakhtunkhw’s medical community to have died from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).
Philanthropist medic Dr Phag Chand, a resident of Swabi, had been appointed as the Medical Superintendent (MS) at a public hospital in Swabi. However, after serving for a brief period there, he left the position and preferred to run his private clinic to help the poor.
Besides him, Dr Aurangzeb – a pathologist at Peshawar Police Service Hospital, and Dr Azam – a pediatric at a local hospital in Nowshera – also died from COVID-19 infection in the northwestern province.
The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 82,287, according to government data till Wednesday evening.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 1,717, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 29,407 patients have fully recovered.
Punjab has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 570, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 555 and 490 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has recorded 49 deaths; Islamabad, 34; Gilgit Baltistan, 12; and Azad Kashmir, 7.
The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).
