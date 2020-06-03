Six students killed after roof of madrassa collapsed in Miranshah
09:11 AM | 3 Jun, 2020
Share
MIRANSHAH - At least six students lost their lives and another seven got injured as roof of a madrassa collapsed in Miranshah district of North Waziristan.
According to media details, dozens of students were buried under the rubble of the roof and were rescued by the local residents on self help basis who rushed to the site of the incident and started rescue operation and shifted the injured students to a nearby hospitals.
- PTI’s MPA Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel dies of COVID-19.11:10 AM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Money laundering case: LHC hears Shehbaz Sharif's interim bail plea ...10:45 AM | 3 Jun, 2020
- UN Head calls for avoiding steps that will escalate tensions between ...09:45 AM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan approaches 80,000 cases of coronavirus – 1,688 confirmed ...09:32 AM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Six students killed after roof of madrassa collapsed in Miranshah09:11 AM | 3 Jun, 2020
Zara Noor Abbas thinks endorsing a fairness brand is ‘killing no one’
03:34 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- Shahroz Sabzwari responds to backlash regarding his second marriage ...01:06 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- Sakina Samo, Rubina Ashraf test positive for coronavirus12:18 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and others participate in Black Lives ...11:58 AM | 2 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020