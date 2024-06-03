Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices remained stable in both domestic and international market on Monday, the opening day of the new business week.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers showed per tola gold price kept unchanged at Rs240,300 in the country.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold remained steady as Rs2026,019.

In international market, the precious commodity did not see any change as it was traded at $2,326 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silvers prices in Pakistan also witnessed no change as per tola price stands at Rs2,820 and 10-gram price at Rs2,417.70.

On Saturday per tola gold price plunged by Rs1,400 to close at Rs240,000. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs1,200 to settle Rs206,019.