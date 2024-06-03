Search

Technology

TCL launches world's largest premium QD-Mini LED TV 115" X955 Max

Web Desk
04:20 PM | 3 Jun, 2024
TCL launches world's largest premium QD-Mini LED TV 115

LAHORE - TCL, Pakistan's leading LED TV brand, recently launched its newest range of Mini and QD-Mini LED TVs, including the 115” X955 Max, which is the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV. This new line of televisions sets a new standard in home entertainment with its advanced technology and superior visual and audio performance.

The launch event, held in Karachi, showcased the impressive 115” X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV, the first of its kind and the world’s largest QD-Mini LED TV. This TV provides viewers with a cinematic experience right in their living rooms, featuring a peak brightness of 5,000 nits and over 20,000 local dimming zones. With QLED PRO, a 144 Hz VRR, and an ONKYO 6.2.2 Hi-Fi system, the TV delivers exceptional image quality and pulse-pounding audio in an ultra-slim design.

The event was attended by executives, partners, industry insiders, sports personalities, media moguls, and celebrities, who had the opportunity to engage directly with the new XL Collection lineup, explore the latest advancements, and gain in-depth knowledge from the experts behind the technology.

Experience the pinnacle of home entertainment with TCL’s latest range of LED TVs, where cutting-edge technology meets unparalleled visual excellence. 

The latest Premium QD Mini LED TV C855 is available in 65 and 75 inches. It offers dynamic HDR performance up to 3500 nits. The TV features QLED PRO technology and 2160 Local Dimming Zones, providing vivid contrast and rich colors. Additionally, the integrated ONKYO Hi-Fi audio system delivers premium home theatre sound quality. The AiPQ PRO Processor and a 144Hz refresh rate with VRR enhance seamless, crisp visuals for cinematic experiences and gaming.

The TCL C755 Mini LED TV with Google TV is available in 55, 65, and 75 inches. It features a QLED 4K wide colour gamut and Dolby Vision IQ for precise brightness and colour control. With a 144Hz refresh rate and MEMC technology, this TV offers ultra-smooth picture quality, eliminating tearing and blurring in games.

The TCL QLED TV, available in sizes from 43 to 98 inches, boasts a 4K UHD display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for exceptional clarity and visuals. It also features DTS Virtual-X and Dolby Atmos technology, providing immersive, unparalleled audio quality.

“We are thrilled to introduce the TCL Premium QD-Mini LED 4K TV, the world’s largest QD Mini LED TV that combines cutting-edge display technology with user-friendly features,” said Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing, TCL Middle East and Africa. “The TCL Max and our entire new range exemplify our commitment to enhancing home entertainment with high-quality, innovative products.”

The latest range of LED TVs is available to order on TCL Pakistan's official website: tclpakistan.com

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

04:20 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

TCL launches world's largest premium QD-Mini LED TV 115" X955 Max

11:51 AM | 1 Jun, 2024

iPhone prices in Pakistan see big drop ahead of Eid; Check new rates ...

02:11 PM | 29 May, 2024

Pakistani SportsTech Founder Uses AI to Democratize Fitness Industry

11:41 PM | 27 May, 2024

WhatsApp brings more liberty on voice notes with amazing new feature

03:19 PM | 24 May, 2024

Mobile Phone Taxes Industry and Users' Worries

07:39 PM | 21 May, 2024

Pakistan announces launch of multi-mission communication satellite ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:05 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Public transport fares reduced in Islamabad as petrol prices dip

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 3 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 3, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.48 748.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.01 917.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.57 172.57
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 723.28 731.28
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: