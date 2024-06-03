TCL launches world's largest premium QD-Mini LED TV 115" X955 Max

LAHORE - TCL, Pakistan's leading LED TV brand, recently launched its newest range of Mini and QD-Mini LED TVs, including the 115” X955 Max, which is the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV. This new line of televisions sets a new standard in home entertainment with its advanced technology and superior visual and audio performance.

The launch event, held in Karachi, showcased the impressive 115” X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV, the first of its kind and the world’s largest QD-Mini LED TV. This TV provides viewers with a cinematic experience right in their living rooms, featuring a peak brightness of 5,000 nits and over 20,000 local dimming zones. With QLED PRO, a 144 Hz VRR, and an ONKYO 6.2.2 Hi-Fi system, the TV delivers exceptional image quality and pulse-pounding audio in an ultra-slim design.

The event was attended by executives, partners, industry insiders, sports personalities, media moguls, and celebrities, who had the opportunity to engage directly with the new XL Collection lineup, explore the latest advancements, and gain in-depth knowledge from the experts behind the technology.

Experience the pinnacle of home entertainment with TCL’s latest range of LED TVs, where cutting-edge technology meets unparalleled visual excellence.

The latest Premium QD Mini LED TV C855 is available in 65 and 75 inches. It offers dynamic HDR performance up to 3500 nits. The TV features QLED PRO technology and 2160 Local Dimming Zones, providing vivid contrast and rich colors. Additionally, the integrated ONKYO Hi-Fi audio system delivers premium home theatre sound quality. The AiPQ PRO Processor and a 144Hz refresh rate with VRR enhance seamless, crisp visuals for cinematic experiences and gaming.

The TCL C755 Mini LED TV with Google TV is available in 55, 65, and 75 inches. It features a QLED 4K wide colour gamut and Dolby Vision IQ for precise brightness and colour control. With a 144Hz refresh rate and MEMC technology, this TV offers ultra-smooth picture quality, eliminating tearing and blurring in games.

The TCL QLED TV, available in sizes from 43 to 98 inches, boasts a 4K UHD display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for exceptional clarity and visuals. It also features DTS Virtual-X and Dolby Atmos technology, providing immersive, unparalleled audio quality.

“We are thrilled to introduce the TCL Premium QD-Mini LED 4K TV, the world’s largest QD Mini LED TV that combines cutting-edge display technology with user-friendly features,” said Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing, TCL Middle East and Africa. “The TCL Max and our entire new range exemplify our commitment to enhancing home entertainment with high-quality, innovative products.”

The latest range of LED TVs is available to order on TCL Pakistan's official website: tclpakistan.com