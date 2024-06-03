Search

Public transport fares reduced in Islamabad as petrol prices dip

05:05 PM | 3 Jun, 2024
Public transport fares reduced in Islamabad as petrol prices dip
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon has approved a significant drop in public transport fares in line with decrease petroleum prices in Pakistan.

The new rates will come into effect from today, June 3, the deputy commissioner Islamabad said, adding that fares for routes longer than 30 kilometers was reduced by Rs10. 

It aims at extending relief to daily travelers and reflects the transport union’s agreement to the fare cut, said a spokesperson of the Islamabad administration. 

All public transport vehicles are now required to display their lease deeds prominently on their front screens to avoid any action. 

The initiative will help passengers verify that the vehicles are operating under the new fare structure.

Meanwhile, the transport union has assured the authorities of implementing the new fares across all public transport services in the federal capital.

The district administration has warned that strict action will be taken against any vehicle operators who do not comply with the new fares.

05:05 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Public transport fares reduced in Islamabad as petrol prices dip

03:28 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 3 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 3, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.48 748.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.01 917.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.57 172.57
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 723.28 731.28
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

