Public transport fares reduced in Islamabad as petrol prices dip

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon has approved a significant drop in public transport fares in line with decrease petroleum prices in Pakistan.

The new rates will come into effect from today, June 3, the deputy commissioner Islamabad said, adding that fares for routes longer than 30 kilometers was reduced by Rs10.

It aims at extending relief to daily travelers and reflects the transport union’s agreement to the fare cut, said a spokesperson of the Islamabad administration.

All public transport vehicles are now required to display their lease deeds prominently on their front screens to avoid any action.

The initiative will help passengers verify that the vehicles are operating under the new fare structure.

Meanwhile, the transport union has assured the authorities of implementing the new fares across all public transport services in the federal capital.

The district administration has warned that strict action will be taken against any vehicle operators who do not comply with the new fares.