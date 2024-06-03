Public transport fares reduced in Islamabad as petrol prices dip

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon has approved a significant drop in public transport fares in line with decrease petroleum prices in Pakistan.
The new rates will come into effect from today, June 3, the deputy commissioner Islamabad said, adding that fares for routes longer than 30 kilometers was reduced by Rs10.
It aims at extending relief to daily travelers and reflects the transport union’s agreement to the fare cut, said a spokesperson of the Islamabad administration.
All public transport vehicles are now required to display their lease deeds prominently on their front screens to avoid any action.
The initiative will help passengers verify that the vehicles are operating under the new fare structure.
Meanwhile, the transport union has assured the authorities of implementing the new fares across all public transport services in the federal capital.
The district administration has warned that strict action will be taken against any vehicle operators who do not comply with the new fares.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 3, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
