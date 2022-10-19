Four-year-old booked for 'attacking' couple in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Police have registered a case against a four-year-old boy for allegedly attacking  a married couple with bricks in Rawalpindi, it emerged on Wednesday.

The case was registered against Saeed Ahmed under non-bailable sections at Nasirabad Police Station, reports said.

Later, the minor’s family moved the court to get his bail. As the four-year-old was produced before the court, Additional Sessions Judge Sohail Anjum reprimanded the investigation officer.

“You should assess first whether the child is even able to lift a brick to attack someone,” the judge remarked.

Saeed Ahmed’s lawyer argued that it appeared that the Nasirabad police blindly registered the case against the minor. He also demanded an action against the investigation officer in the case.

Judge Sohail Anjum has ordered police to remove the child’s name from the case and summoned the investigation officer on next hearing. 

