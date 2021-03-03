Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 March 2021
08:10 AM | 3 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 March 2021
PKR 107,200

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs107,200 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 91,910 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 84,250 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 95,240 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 107,200 PKR 1,380
Karachi PKR 107,200 PKR 1,380
Islamabad PKR 107,200 PKR 1,380
Peshawar PKR 107,200 PKR 1,380
Quetta PKR 107,200 PKR 1,380
Sialkot PKR 107,200 PKR 1,380
Attock PKR 107,200 PKR 1,380
Gujranwala PKR 107,200 PKR 1,380
Jehlum PKR 107,200 PKR 1,380
Multan PKR 107,200 PKR 1,380
Bahawalpur PKR 107,200 PKR 1,380
Gujrat PKR 107,200 PKR 1,380
Nawabshah PKR 107,200 PKR 1,380
Chakwal PKR 107,200 PKR 1,380
Hyderabad PKR 107,200 PKR 1,380
Nowshehra PKR 107,200 PKR 1,380
Sargodha PKR 107,200 PKR 1,380
Faisalabad PKR 107,200 PKR 1,380
Mirpur PKR 107,200 PKR 1,380

