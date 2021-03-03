Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 March 2021
08:10 AM | 3 Mar, 2021
Share
PKR 107,200
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs107,200 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 91,910 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 84,250 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 95,240 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,380
|Karachi
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,380
|Islamabad
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,380
|Peshawar
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,380
|Quetta
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,380
|Sialkot
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,380
|Attock
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,380
|Gujranwala
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,380
|Jehlum
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,380
|Multan
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,380
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,380
|Gujrat
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,380
|Nawabshah
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,380
|Chakwal
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,380
|Hyderabad
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,380
|Nowshehra
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,380
|Sargodha
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,380
|Faisalabad
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,380
|Mirpur
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,380
- Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-03- ...09:45 AM | 3 Mar, 2021
- Senate elections 2021: Voting underway on 37 seats for upper house ...09:26 AM | 3 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 13,000 mark08:45 AM | 3 Mar, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 March 202108:10 AM | 3 Mar, 2021
- SC’s Justice Isa allowed to argue his case himself12:07 AM | 3 Mar, 2021
Mahira Khan reveals names of her favourite dancers, actors in Pakistan
10:55 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
- 'Darlings’ – Alia Bhatt collaborates with Shahrukh Khan for first ...07:06 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
- Mere Paas Tum Ho actor Rehmat Ajmal looks stunning on her Mayoun03:15 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
- Justin Bieber celebrates 27th birthday03:25 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021