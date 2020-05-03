PML-N offers 'deal' to govt for revoking 18th amendment: Sheikh Rasheed
RAWALPINDI - Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has revealed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) showed conditional support for revoking 18th amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan.
Talking to a private news channel, the chief of the Awami Muslim League (AML) further said that the PML-N in return has demanded changes to NAB laws and quashing of cases against Sharif family.
The railways minister said, “I am saying it with responsibility that the opposition has had a meeting with Asad Umar and negotiations regarding the amendment are underway".
Calling PTI leader Jahangir Tareen Khan a member of "Ali Baba Chalis chor" gang, he said that the gang still exists but Tareen got captured.
Talking about former special assistant to PM on information Firdous Ashiq Awan, he said that she would be adjusted at some other place if she shows tolerance.
